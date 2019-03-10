Sheri Kaye Kaplan (Gieselman)

1952-2019

Sheri Kaplan, age 66, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas at Methodist Hospital with husband, Al, at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest E. Gieselman, and Pauline Gieselman (Seiler).

Sheri was born in Evansville, Indiana on June 1, 1952. She attended F. J. Reitz high school. She moved to Chicago shortly after graduating which is where she met her husband, Al Kaplan, while both were working for Mobil Oil, Sheri as a customer service representative. They were married in August 1980 and proceeded to spend the next 20 years living overseas. During that time they lived in the Netherlands, London, Scotland, Malaysia and Singapore. In addition, she had the opportunity to travel to over 20 other countries during that time, many with her best friend Mabel Caldwell. She and Al permanently moved to Houston in 2004 where she resided until her death.

She was a woman of faith and tried to help others. She suffered from several medical issues, including two kidney transplants, but she was a fighter and did her best to not let that slow her down. She loved bowling (where she met Al), Sudoku, Mahjong, and reading (always enjoyed the morning paper).

Her husband would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at Methodist Hospital – Medical Center for their extreme kindness and attention to her during the past 10 years and in making the quality of her life as good as possible. Specifically, Doctors Gonzalez, Khan and Attar, as well as Liou and Hwang from Baylor, but too many others to mention. She could not have received better care.

She is survived by her husband Al Kaplan; sister Rita Bowdish; sister Shawn Voyles and husband Jeff; brother Wayne Gieselman and wife Vicki; niece Rachel Simmons and husband Brian; nephew Nick Gieselman and wife Dorren; nephew Vance Voyles; and several grandnieces and nephews.

She is at peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be missed.

No service is planned. In memory of her, please be an organ donor. Two strangers gave her life.