Sheri Tyrrell Brogdon
1949 - 2020
Sheri Tyrrell Brogdon was born March 19, 1949 in North Syracuse, NY. She died September 10, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Sheri graduated from Suny Fredonia with a BA in Theatre and voice. She holds a Masters degree of Humanities with a focus on Shakespeare from the University of Houston.
She was the creative director of the Ally Merry-go-Round School in the 1970's and 1980's, and is the Executive Producer for Mystery Café Dinner Theatre.
She also teaches Humanities at Houston Community College. She is survived by her husband, Bruce.
A graveside ceremony will be held, for close friends and family, at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine, Houston, 77055. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to St. Joseph's Indian School.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
