Sherri Hodges Glover
1947-2019
On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Sherri Hodges Glover, loving wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 72.
Sherri was born on August 27, 1947, in Kilgore, TX to Bob and Lorraine Hodges. She was raised in a loving home in Kilgore, TX, graduated from Kilgore High School, attended Kilgore Jr. College where she was a Rangerette, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University.
Sherri moved to Houston, TX, fell in love with the city, and went on to create a successful path for herself in the financial sector. Her career of 44 years was concentrated in the bond market. One of the first female executives for the firm of Merrill Lynch, Sherri retired from a prestigious Houston brokerage firm in 2014.
Sherri led an active life. She could be found either skiing or hiking at her home in Sun Valley or boating and riding wave runners at her beloved Lake Cherokee. Additionally, Sherri had a passion for the arts. She was an avid pianist who enjoyed singing and performing. Sherri was a very generous and giving person. She did everything with a kind heart and was loved by many. She lived life to the fullest.
Sherri is survived by her husband – James Alton Glover, her brother – Bob Hodges, children – James Glover and Paige Walsh, nephews – Randy and Mark Hodges, grandchildren – Wade and Sydney Glover, Drake, Luke and Matt Walsh, and grand niece and nephew – Carley Kasparek and Markus Hodges – amongst numerous grand nieces and nephews.
Sherri was most grateful for the kindness, support, and love of David McMullen and Phil Love and would like to extend a special thanks to Rella and Joe Griffin for over 40 years of friendship and caregiver Wansy for all her support.
In lieu of flowers, Sherri requested donations be made to Crime Stoppers or to your local Animal Shelter.
A grave-side service will be held for immediate family at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston, Texas on December 27, 2019.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held in her honor on February 1, 2020, at St. Regis – 1919 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, TX, Remington Restaurant – from 2 to 5 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019