Sherry Jean Angel
1963-2019
Sherry Jean Angel- October 30, 1963 to March 16, 2019
This Angel came from the loving union of Alexander Gewrard Angel, Sr. and (Jean) Geraldine Rita Domio.
Sherry leaves behind; her beloved Mother; Jean, Children; Joseph, Nicole and Chrissy, her grandson, Jedidiah, former Husbands; Brian and Leonard, her Siblings; Alexander Jr. (Sandra), Pamela, Glen (Daina) and Myron and host of relatives, life- long friends and acquaintances.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019