Sherry Carter
1947 - 2020
Sherry S. Carter
1947-2020
Sherry Skearton Carter, 73, of League City passed away peacefully, into the arms of our gracious God on October 10, 2020. She will be remembered for her love of family, joyful spirit, and ability to make friends with anyone she met. Sherry was born in Houston, TX and worked in the Pasadena Independent School District for over 25 years. She was a first grade teacher at Atkinson Elementary and a first grade teacher and peer facilitator at Jensen Elementary. She dearly loved her students and coworkers, many of whom remain close friends. Sherry enjoyed her daily walks in her neighborhood (running into friends along the way,) yoga, meditation, fishing, spending time outside (watching hummingbirds and sunsets,) baking, reading, traveling, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Sherry taught many life lessons to her children and grandchildren and her "Mee-Oisms" will be something they carry with them always. She is preceded in death by her father Stan Skearton, her mother Dottie Skearton, and her brother John Skearton. Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Don Carter, daughter Carrie Meador and husband Trey; daughter Kellie Brumbaugh and husband Lee; granddaughters Kate and Claire Meador and Reese Brumbaugh; and grandson Jack Brumbaugh. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital and The Harbour Hospice for their compassion and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
