Sherry Lynn Hunter
1961 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Hunter, 58, of Houston Texas, passed away October 11, 2020. Sherry was born in Houston Texas on December 26, 1961 and graduated from Sam Houston High School. Her passion was her family.
She is survived by brothers: Jimmy D. Hunter, Larry R. Hunter, Loyd R. Hunter (wife Janis), sisters; Linda K. Johnson (husband Johnny), Lois E. Williams, brother: Gary A. Hunter (wife Diana), numerous nephews, nieces, great and great great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; Loyd and Betty Hunter, brother-in-law, Steve Williams, sister-in-laws, Jeanette Hunter, Audry Hunter, niece, Denise Hunter.
A celebration of life for Sherry will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
2814450050
