SHERRY ANN PAYNE1943-2020Sherry Ann Payne was born on July 3rd, 1943 in Palestine, Texas. She passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on September 1st at home following a fierce battle with breast cancer.Sherry grew up in Aldine and graduated in the class of 1961. Shortly following, she married her high school sweetheart Robert. They were married for more than 58 years prior to her passing.She was a very strong woman. There was no challenge too great for her. She could sew, knit, crochet, paint, build, paint, mow the grass, you name it, she could do it. She loved to travel and meet new friends but she always cherished her old lifelong friends. She loved to host parties and was an amazing cook, one never had to worry about there not being enough to eat at her house.Sherry loved the Lord and her family. She also loved her kitties. Helping others who were less fortunate was a passion of hers that she participated in quietly, without any accolades. She felt Blessed and wanted to share her Blessings with people and animals alike.She was loved and will be greatly missed by her husband, her daughter, Terri Cole, her son, Todd, her grandchildren, Melissa Morgan, Phillip Cole and his wife Samantha. Great grandchildren Emily and Jackson Morgan, Brayden and Asher Cole. She is also survived by her sister Judy Pickett and her brother Bert Edwards Jr. along with many nieces, nephews, and a myriad of friends.Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson at 200 FM 517 West on Friday, September 4th, at 10:00 am.