|
|
Sherwood T. Cooley, (Sherry)
1929-2019
Sherwood T. Cooley, (Sherry), 90, of Lenox died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center with her loving, devoted daughter by her side.
Sherry was born in Dallas, TX., on June 15, 1929 to the late Jack C. and Georgie E. Pierce Turney,
Sherry attended SMU in Dallas and received a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Baldwin- Wallace College after settling in Berea, Ohio.
Sherry spent twenty-five years teaching and making a difference in childrens' lives at Kinkaid Academy in Houston, TX.
After her retirement she taught English to adults and volunteered in the Maternity wing of Memorial Hospital.
Sherwood is survived by her daughter; Barbara Sims and son in law, Walter Wilson of Lenox Dale, grandchildren; Kenton C. Sims, and Melissa Dziuk Sims, Bo Sims IV, and Danielle Samson Sims and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kenton, Bo and Baron.
She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She loved fiercely and was fiercely loved.
Besides her parents, Sherwood is pre-deceased by her son, Christian Cooley.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019