Sherwood
Vanderslice Gregory III
1950-2019
Sherwood Vanderslice Gregory III passed away on July 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a long illness. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 14, 1950. Sherwood grew up in San Antonio and moved to Houston in 1979. Sherwood was a graduate of Texas State University and served as the Chapter President of his Alumni Association in Houston, Tx. He was also elected to serve on the Alumni Board for Texas State. An accomplishment, he was very proud of. His career spanned the oil and home improvement industries in the surrounding states of Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by both his father Sherwood V. Gregory, Sr. and mother Gertrude (Martin) Gregory. Survived by his sister Lucille Gregory Walker, his son Sherwood (Van) Gregory IV and his spouse Leslie Hewell, his son Nathan William Gregory, and his Ex-wife Carol S. Parmeter- Gregory.
A Memorial Service honoring Sherwood's life will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Road, Houston, Texas 77024 on August 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the afternoon. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019