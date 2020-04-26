|
|
Shila (McComb) Smith
1929-2020
Shila McComb Smith, age 90, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Shila was born December 13, 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana to Jennie Blakely Glendinning and John F. McComb. She grew up in the Midwest, graduating from Grosse Pointe High School. She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Michigan and her master's in education degree from the University of Texas, Austin. There she met her sweetheart, Melton V. Smith and they were married on July 30, 1955 in Houston, Texas.
Shila enjoyed her career teaching elementary students everything from reading to computer technology. She taught for 30 years at St. Francis Episcopal Day School in Houston, where she made a difference in the lives of innumerable children. She balanced teaching with raising her two children and her kind, happy, kid-focused nature made her a natural at parenting. She also enjoyed being a grandmother and "Mama Shi" was known for her love of baking, puzzles, and fairy gardens.
Shila and Mel loved to travel and she explored her family's genealogy during many trips. She was active in multiple women's groups including PEO, DAR, Gamma Phi Beta and Delta Kappa Gamma. Shila was a positive, energetic and thoughtful woman with a warm smile. Her family and friends are grateful to have known her.
She is survived by her brothers David (Mary Alice) McComb and Jack (Jessica) McComb, son David (Caomhán O'Raghallaigh) Smith, daughter Jennifer (Matthew) Allswede, and her five grandchildren Shandy Smith, Kalinda (Blake) Dean, Dana Allswede, Kevin (Andy) Celestia, and Lauren Allswede. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 64 years.
A private memorial is planned for a future date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020