Shirle Levin Nathan

1933-2020



Shirle Levin Nathan, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Center.



She is predeceased by her husband, Herman Nathan, her son, Nason Feldman and her parents Janie and Jimmie Levin. She is survived by her devoted sisters and their families, Tammi and Bob Altshuler and Laine Maier and Neidra, Michael and Jillian Davis. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jason and Rori Feldman, Lacey and Todd Wallerstein, great grandchildren, Charlie and Dylan Feldman, and her daughter-in-law, Sheri Feldman. Extended family surviving her are Marc and Tyann Nathan and family, Linda and Paul Lynn and family and Shelley and Randy May.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Malcolm Slatko and Marsha Cayton and the entire nursing and support staff on the Wolff Wing at Seven Acres for the compassionate care provided to Shirle enhancing her quality of life this past year.



A private interment with only the immediate family is scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



For those desiring to make a donation in Shirle's memory, please consider Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Center or the Music and Spirit Fund at Jewish Family Service.







