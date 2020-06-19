Shirlee Anthony
1939 - 2020
Shirlee Elaine Anthony
1939-2020
She fought a good fight, she has finished the race, she kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Mrs. Shirlee Elaine Anthony entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2020.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. A walk-by visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. Her service will be attended privately and may be viewed through live stream starting at 10:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/ShirleeAnthony
In God's care, she leaves her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. James W. Anthony; son, Gregg S. Anthony; sister, Dorothy Weekes; sisters-in-law, Joan Elliot (Frank), Shirley Branch (Maurice) and Patricia Atherley; brothers-in-law, Donald Anthony, Walter Anthony, Roger Anthony and William Cheatham; as well as many other dear relatives and loyal friends.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Precious memories live forever. My husband, Bill, and "Jimmy" were HUCM classmates. We had so much fun meeting up with Shirley and him at the Medical conventions. She was always good spirited, vibrant and kind to others. Shirley will be greatly missed and I send my love and sincere sympathy to "Jimmy, Gregg and other family members.
Hattie Carey Brown
Friend
June 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Valerie Glasper
