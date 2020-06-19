Shirlee Elaine Anthony
1939-2020
She fought a good fight, she has finished the race, she kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Mrs. Shirlee Elaine Anthony entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2020.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. A walk-by visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. Her service will be attended privately and may be viewed through live stream starting at 10:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/ShirleeAnthony
In God's care, she leaves her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. James W. Anthony; son, Gregg S. Anthony; sister, Dorothy Weekes; sisters-in-law, Joan Elliot (Frank), Shirley Branch (Maurice) and Patricia Atherley; brothers-in-law, Donald Anthony, Walter Anthony, Roger Anthony and William Cheatham; as well as many other dear relatives and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.