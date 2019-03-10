|
|
Shirley Florence Avedon
1928-2019
Shirley Florence Avedon, daughter of Florence (Hagen) and Frederick B. Young, was born on August 10, 1928 in Washington DC. Shirley married Bruce Avedon in 1951 and had two children, Linda M. and Bruce F.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many caregivers who took such great care of Shirley over the past 15 years.
For Funeral service information, please contact Heights Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her remembrance to the Marginal Way Preservation Fund, PO Box 1455, Ogunquit, Maine 03907.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019