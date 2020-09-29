Shirley Badali

Shirley Catherine Badali (nee Benden)

2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Catherine Badali announces her passing while she was hospitalized due to illness on May 5, 2020, at the age of 84. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sharyl (Bob), Sandy (Bill), Carla (Mark) and Frankie. Shirley will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Nathaniel (Jenny), Nicholas, and Natalie, as well as her sister, Connie (Ray) Naba and her sister-in-law, Toni Ritchey, along with all of her nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Frank Badali; her parents, Kenneth and Freda Benden; and her sister Dolores Behare.

Shirley was born and raised near Pittsburgh, PA; the second born of three sisters. She married the love of her life, Frank Badali, in 1954. In the year of 1964, her family moved to Southern California. Then the family moved to the Houston, TX area in 1972, where Shirley lived the rest of her life. In 1973, she began working with NASA Space Center, then worked until she retired from her job as a computer operator in 1997.

Shirley had a deep faith in the Lord. She served at her church as a Eucharistic minister, as well as being a part of Christian Action, and she volunteered in other ministries as well. She also enjoyed attending Bible study. Shirley stayed in God's word through reading her Catholic daily Bible readings and was a dedicated women of prayer. Many lives have been touched through Shirley's kind and compassionate spirit towards others.

A Memorial Service and Mass will be held in memory of Shirley on Friday, October 2. 2020 at 12:30 pm, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church; 15500 El Camino Real, Clear Lake City/Houston. The officiating clergy will be Father Robert Barras. Due to Covid-19, the memorial service will be held at the Badali residence.



