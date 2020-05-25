Shirley R. Betts
1927-2020
Shirley Rae Betts, 92, peacefully passed away at her home in Houston, TX on May 9, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1927 to G.L. "Cap" Myers and Leola Anderson Myers in Nowata, Ok.
Shirley attended Nowata High School, where she was Football Queen, and Oklahoma State University. In 1953, she married the love of her life Gerald Betts. They raised three children, James, Brandon, and Steven. As a stay at home mom, Shirley was active in her children's lives providing mentoring, transportation, classroom participation and being PTA president. In 1976 she went to work at Pipeline Digest handling distribution. Shirley's interests included socializing with family and friends, dancing, playing bridge, and traveling. She was a longtime member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church and Terrace United Methodist church.
Shirley was interested in life, vivacious, intelligent, humorous, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
In addition to her loving husband Gerald Betts, she is survived by children: James Betts, of Las Vegas, NV; Brandon Betts and wife Carol, of Edmonds, WA; Steven Betts and wife Barbara, of Houston, TX
Grandchildren: Aron Betts, of Phoenix, AZ; Derry Betts, wife Emily, and son Callum of Austin, TX; Dillon Betts and wife Alainah, of Orcas Island, WA
Brother: Bob Myers of Oklahoma City, OK
Shirley will be greatly missed by her immediate family, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the The Chapelwood Foundation, in the name of Shirley R Betts, at 1140 Greenbay St., Houston, Texas, 77024 or at http://www.chapelwood.org/foundation.
Due to Covid-19 the family is unable to schedule services at this time.
1927-2020
Shirley Rae Betts, 92, peacefully passed away at her home in Houston, TX on May 9, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1927 to G.L. "Cap" Myers and Leola Anderson Myers in Nowata, Ok.
Shirley attended Nowata High School, where she was Football Queen, and Oklahoma State University. In 1953, she married the love of her life Gerald Betts. They raised three children, James, Brandon, and Steven. As a stay at home mom, Shirley was active in her children's lives providing mentoring, transportation, classroom participation and being PTA president. In 1976 she went to work at Pipeline Digest handling distribution. Shirley's interests included socializing with family and friends, dancing, playing bridge, and traveling. She was a longtime member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church and Terrace United Methodist church.
Shirley was interested in life, vivacious, intelligent, humorous, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
In addition to her loving husband Gerald Betts, she is survived by children: James Betts, of Las Vegas, NV; Brandon Betts and wife Carol, of Edmonds, WA; Steven Betts and wife Barbara, of Houston, TX
Grandchildren: Aron Betts, of Phoenix, AZ; Derry Betts, wife Emily, and son Callum of Austin, TX; Dillon Betts and wife Alainah, of Orcas Island, WA
Brother: Bob Myers of Oklahoma City, OK
Shirley will be greatly missed by her immediate family, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the The Chapelwood Foundation, in the name of Shirley R Betts, at 1140 Greenbay St., Houston, Texas, 77024 or at http://www.chapelwood.org/foundation.
Due to Covid-19 the family is unable to schedule services at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2020.