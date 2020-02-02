|
|
Shirley Bridges
2020
Shirley Mae (Matherne) Bridges went peacefully to the Lord on January 30, 2020. Shirley was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but was a Houston resident for almost 60 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James M. Bridges; her parents, Jerome and Hilda Matherne; her sisters, Geraldine Contine and Florence Talbot and her brother, J.C Matherne.
Survivors include: her children, Dale Bridges (Cathy) of Pylesville, Md., Karen Ramsey (Dan) of Lake Jackson, Tx., Stephen Bridges of Houston, Tx, and Nancy Flynn (Kevin) of New Braunfels, Tx.; her grandsons William Ramsey (Lani) and David Ramsey (Beth); and her great grandchildren Marissa Ramsey, Kyle Ramsey, and John Ramsey.
Shirley worked for many years at Foley's Department Store in Sharpstown Center of Houston. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and playing bridge with her many friends. She was a devout member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 3 with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Earthman Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft St, Houston with Rite of Committal to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020