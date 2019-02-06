Shirley Ann Cousins

1937-2019

Shirley Ann Cousins, 81, passed from this life on February 4, 2019. Shirley was born on June 28, 1937 in Victoria, Texas to George L. B. and Nola Cousins. She attended LaGrange Elementary School, Columbus Junior High and graduated from Columbus High School. Shirley earned a BS degree in mathematics and education with minors in sociology and English literature at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Shirley began her 40-year teaching career with HISD and taught at Jackson Junior High School and Welch Middle School. She became deeply involved in the Houston, Texas and National Councils of Teachers of Mathematics. She was president of the HCTM the year the national convention was in Houston. Her Math Counts team went to state 4 years and finished in the top 4 state teams for 3 years. She had 2 of her team members go to Washington, D.C. with 1 finishing as the 4th student in the nation. Upon retirement Shirley moved to Pearland, Texas to be near her family, and became very involved in the Houston Chapter of Eta Delta Kappa Gamma, serving as president from 1998-2000.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents George L. B. and Nola Cousins, and here brother-in-law, Orlen "Pat" O'Day. Shirley is survived by her loving sister, Phyrne O'Day, niece Sandy Albers and husband Bob, nephew Mike O'Day and wife Connie, niece Suzanne Elliott and husband Lonnie, great nieces Laurie Hunt and husband Kyle, Amy Matejek and husband John, great nephews Patrick O'Day and wife Katie, Jeff Elliott and great niece Lendsey Dumas and husband Chase. Great-great nieces and nephew Emma Hunt, Rebecca Matejek, Sophie Hunt, Jenna Hunt, Ryan Matejek, Mia O'Day, Sydney O'Day and Bella Dumas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2314 N. Grand, Pearland, Texas 77581 or the . Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews.

Services for Shirley will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am in the chapel with the funeral service following at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Keith Whitaker officiating. Interment will follow at SouthPark Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary