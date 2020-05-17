Shirley Rita Fairchild
1926-2020
Shirley Fairchild, age 93, of Pasadena, TX passed away on the evening of May 9, 2020. Born in New Orleans, she joined three older brothers as the youngest and only girl of the family, completing her education at Dominican College. She met her future husband, Robert Fairchild, while working at Charity Hospital. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary before Bob's death in 2018.
Their life together began in Louisiana and took them to several Texas cities before settling in Pasadena. Along the way their family grew to include six children. She devoted her life to faith, family, and friends. As her children grew, she was involved in their many activities, attending school functions, scouting and sporting events. Shirley supported each child's individual interests while instilling her strong Catholic faith into their lives. She and Bob formed close ties with several neighborhood families, celebrating holidays & family milestones together and that friendship still exists today. One of her proudest accomplishments was seeing that all her children received a college education.
Shirley's love of sewing began as a young girl at her mother's side and she tried to pass on that same love of sewing to her children. Her skills as a seamstress are displayed in the many years of family photos in which all the girls are in identical dresses. She shifted her focus into machine embroidery and embraced it with a passion. This led her to an online network of new friends who shared patterns and designs, including embroidery conferences and cruises. All the children and grandchildren were recipients of her handiwork, many of which are still in use.
Feeling the need to improve her computer skills, Shirley enrolled in classes at San Jacinto College. She received an associate degree in medical terminology and used those skills for many years working part time in a busy OB-GYN office. Her role there transitioned into personal secretary for the lead physician and his specialty organization. This allowed her to travel extensively with her employer and this organization throughout Europe and Canada, sharing these trips with Bob.
In turn, Bob shared his love of Colorado and skiing with Shirley. This led to many years of family ski vacations and a second home in Frisco, Colorado. Many happy days were spent there throughout all seasons and family and friends were always welcome.
As their health declined, both she and Bob moved into an assisted living facility in Pasadena, where they received compassionate care. The family extends their thanks for the care provided over the years by the staff at Colonial Oaks at Vista and Grace Hospice.
She is survived by her six children: Ann (Kevin), Paula (Rusty), Bob (Kathy), Teresa (Edy), John and Kathleen(Bryon); eleven grandchildren and twenty-two greatgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, Shirley was interred at Grandview Memorial Cemetery beside Bob on May 15, 2020. For those wishing to honor her memory, donations can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Please feel free to leave a memory or condolence on Shirley's page at Grandviewfunerals.com to let the family know you're thinking about them and to honor Shirley's memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.