Shirley
Gillespie-Adler
1937-2020
Shirley Gillespie-Adler, 82, of Houston, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020. Shirley was born on November 3, 1937, in Gonzales, Texas, the daughter of Victor O. and Gertrude Niver. She grew up in Austin, Texas, and later moved to Houston, Texas where she worked for the Spring Branch Independent School District for most of her career. After retirement from SBISD, Shirley also worked as a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center for 18 years. She enjoyed going to movies and restaurants, and spending time with family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Kelli Garcia and husband Eduardo, and grandsons Simon and Sebastian of Bellaire, Texas; daughter Jennifer Del Tatto and husband John, and grandsons Nicolas and Christian of Bellaire, Texas; sisters, Norma Linbrugger and husband Wayne, of Houston, Texas, and Jeanette Orlando of Houston, Texas; brothers, Gerald F. Niver and wife Reitha of Brookshire, Texas, Wayne Niver and wife Artie of Waller, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Harold Gillespie; parents, Victor O. and Gertrude Niver; brothers Mark Niver, and Victor F. "Tinker" Niver and wife Beverly; and niece Donna Niver.
A private graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery on Friday, April 10th.
The family asks for donations to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020