Shirley Grob

1934-2019

Shirley Ann Grob was born on May 8, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio and died on March 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of Glen A. Miller and Bessie Best Miller. A strong student, she attended Rollins College in Florida for her B.A., and the University of Wisconsin for her M.A. in English. There she met a fellow student named Alan Grob. They married in 1958 and moved to Houston, Texas in 1961 for Alan's teaching job at Rice University.

Shirley and Alan had two children, Jay and Julie. When the children were older, Shirley taught as a lecturer in English at both the University of Houston and the University of Houston Downtown. She was active in her children's lives, and also in the literary Book Club that she joined in the 1980s with other women who became her dear friends. She was still a member of Book Club at the time of her death.

Shirley enjoyed reading, traveling with Alan, birding, and spending time with family, friends, and her cat, Reba. She is survived by her son Jay Grob, her granddaughter Ava Grob and grandson Jack Grob; her daughter Julie Grob and son-in-law Gregg Daileda; her brother-in-law Jay Badger; and her nephew Ken Dunlap. The family will conduct a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alan and Shirley Grob Endowed Fund for Shakespeare in Performance at Rice University, Development MS-81, PO Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251, or online at giving.rice.edu. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary