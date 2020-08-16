Shirley Heath
1927-2020
Shirley Heath, 92 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020. Shirley was one of eight children born to Grace and William Keck on August 29, 1927. She married the love of her life Robert Price Heath on June 3, 1950. They were married for 70 years. They enjoyed traveling the world and visited 80 countries and went on 40 cruises together. She also enjoyed sewing, making all of her own clothes, as well as her daughter, daughter in-law and granddaughters wedding gowns.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob, son and daughter in-law, Bob and Dottie Heath, daughter and son in-law, Melinda and Bob Livingston, grandchildren, Macon Heath, Carter Heath, Lisa Eicher, Price Livingston and Macy Livingston and great-grandchildren, Ace Eicher, Archie Eicher, Radko Eicher, Sevy Eicher and Heath Livingston. She is also survived by her sisters, Cecil Alert and Adele Collins and brother Scott Keck.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Lynn Keck, Morris Keck, William Keck, sister Frances Bohlae and grandson, Corbin Livingston.
Private family service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home Chapel.
Shirley and Bob were founding members of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church and in lieu of flowers ask for donations be made to the church or the charity of your choice
.