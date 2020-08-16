1/1
Shirley Heath
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Heath
1927-2020
Shirley Heath, 92 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020. Shirley was one of eight children born to Grace and William Keck on August 29, 1927. She married the love of her life Robert Price Heath on June 3, 1950. They were married for 70 years. They enjoyed traveling the world and visited 80 countries and went on 40 cruises together. She also enjoyed sewing, making all of her own clothes, as well as her daughter, daughter in-law and granddaughters wedding gowns.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob, son and daughter in-law, Bob and Dottie Heath, daughter and son in-law, Melinda and Bob Livingston, grandchildren, Macon Heath, Carter Heath, Lisa Eicher, Price Livingston and Macy Livingston and great-grandchildren, Ace Eicher, Archie Eicher, Radko Eicher, Sevy Eicher and Heath Livingston. She is also survived by her sisters, Cecil Alert and Adele Collins and brother Scott Keck.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Lynn Keck, Morris Keck, William Keck, sister Frances Bohlae and grandson, Corbin Livingston.
Private family service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home Chapel.
Shirley and Bob were founding members of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church and in lieu of flowers ask for donations be made to the church or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved