Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Jones


1936 - 2019
Shirley Jones Obituary
Shirley Lorraine Jones
1936-2019
Shirley Lorraine Martin Jones was born on February 28, 1936 in Trinity, Texas to Florence Lorraine and Bob Martin. She passed away on September 22, 2019 in Huntsville, Texas at the age of 83. Shirley married James Waylon Jones on September 16, 1952 and they resided in Houston, Texas until 1999. She was a homemaker until 1975 when she started her career at Nabisco where she retired after 25 years. Shirley lived her life for her kids and grandkids.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Bob Martin, daughter, Glenda Jones and parents-in-law, Ernest and Roxie Jones.
She is survived by her husband, James Waylon Jones, sons, James William Jones and wife Janet and Jerry Wayne Jones and wife Janice, grandchildren, James William Jones II, Courtney Lynn Woods and husband Adam, Angela Jones, Kimberly Johnson and husband Dustin and Travis Jones, great-grandchildren, Jake Wyatt Jones, Kynlynn Woods, Kord Woods, Kash Woods, Hailey Sample, Gavin Sample, Rex Johnson and Jaidyn Jones.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019. Please visit cashnerconroe.com or call for funeral service time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
