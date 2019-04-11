Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Gordon Chapel of Congregation Beth Israel
5600 N. Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX
Shirley Marks Obituary
Shirley Glosserman Marks
1930-2019
Shirley Marks passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2019. Born on the 3rd of April 1930, the daughter of Maurice and Frances Glosserman, Shirley lived a full life, spreading love and compassion throughout her journey. Never has there been a kinder person.
Her lifelong passion was first and foremost her family. Shirley also enjoyed music, and was involved with the Houston and Boston Symphonies along with Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, and Moore's School of Music at University of Houston. She loved helping others, both through her lifelong volunteer work and her and her husband's incredible generosity.
She and her adoring husband had residences in Houston as well as The Berkshires, where magnificent summers were spent. Shirley was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain friends, artists and musicians who would come to visit throughout the summers in The Berkshires.
Shirley was a long time board member of Jewish Family Services of Houston. Last year, Jewish Family Services bestowed her with their highest honor, recognizing her as a Life Trustee.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jay Marks; her two children, Lester Marks and Fran Lowe, and their spouses Penelope Gonzalez Marks and Jerry Lowe; her six grandchildren, Joshua Marks, Asher Marks, Alana Marks, Robin Lowe Clarkson, Alan Lowe and Matthew Greenwood; her great-grandson, Jack Clarkson; her brother Norman Glosserman; and her lifelong friends Mary Harberg and Ruth Walker.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 12th of April, in the Gordon Chapel of Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 N. Braeswood Boulevard in Houston, where Rabbi David A. Lyon, Senior Rabbi, and Rabbi Adrienne P. Scott, Associate Rabbi, are to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Wolff-Toomim Hall.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment service at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Garden in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward Jewish Family Service, 4131 S. Braeswood Blvd., Houston, TX 77025; or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
