SHIRLEY MAE WALK MOREFIELD
1924-2020
SHIRLEY MAE WALK MOREFIELD went to her heavenly home on July 14, 2020. Born October 4, 1924 in Maple Acres, West Virginia to Lillie Mae Miller Walk and Ernest Lee Walk, she was the second of five siblings.
She graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, West Virginia and earned her R.N. at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia. She was made supervisor of the operating room, delivery and emergency rooms at Princeton Memorial Hospital only one year out of school. She went on to have a 50 year long and outstanding career as a surgical nurse and Operating Room Director in addition to short periods of private duty nursing and working for doctors.
She married the love of her life, William Brown Morefield, Jr., on April 19, 1947. They had one son William B. (Klip) Morefield, III. In 1962, they moved from West Virginia to Houston where she worked at St. Luke's Hospital as a surgical nurse, later became Director of the Operating Room at Bellaire General Hospital, then returned to St. Luke's as Associate Director of the Operating Room. In 1982, she and Bill moved to their home in Pirate's Beach in Galveston where Shirley worked 12 more years in the OR at John Sealy UTMB Hospital. They moved to Richmond in 1992 to be near their son and family. After retirement, she and Bill discovered a love of cruising and made wonderful memories traveling around the world.
Shirley was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church serving many years as a "Tuesday Angel". She participated in the Good Timers Sunday School Class, the "Threads" ministry, and was a member of Hope Circle. In her later years she became a member of St. John's UMC. She was also a member of The Garden Club of Richmond and an avid Rockets fan. She enjoyed six years of independent living at Greatwood Senior Living participating in many activities & making good friends. Her last months were at Clayton Oaks Assisted Living. Shirley's family appreciates the care given by Dr. Ivan Mefford & staff over many years.
In addition to nursing, Shirley was passionate about life, her family, and her faith. She was a warm, gracious lady who served as a wonderful role model and who will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death in 2006 by her husband of 59 years, Bill Morefield; her parents; her sister, June Walk Anderson and her husband Ed; sister, Carole Walk; brothers, Stanley Walk and Charles Walk; father and mother-in-law, William B. Morefield, Sr. and Hattie Porter Morefield; brother and sister-in-law, James Porter Morefield and Barbara Crutchfield Morefield; brother-in-law, Richard Morefield; and sister-in-law, Mildred Curtis and her husband.
Left to cherish her memory is her only son, William B. (Klip) Morefield, III, and his wife Vona Tittle Morefield of Richmond with whom she was very close; granddaughter, Lora Elizabeth Morefield of Richmond, grandson, William B. (Will) Morefield, IV, and his wife, Hillary Lockwood Morefield, great-grandson, William B. Morefield, V, and great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Kate Morefield, all of Houston; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith Morefield, of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by three nephews, five nieces and their families.
Visitation will be held July 23rd from 4:30-6:30 pm at Forest Park Funeral Home & Cemetery. A service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on July 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Tx with Rev. Jeff Gantz officiating. Due to the current circumstances, we will be following social distancing & masking guidelines. The service will be streamed live virtually on Facebook Live at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson St., Richmond, TX 77469 or a charity of your choice
.