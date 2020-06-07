Mrs. Shirley V. Papp
1922-2020
Mrs. Shirley V. Papp, 97 was born on August 19, 1922 in Queens, New York to the union of David and Anna Finnerty. She passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Papp is survived by one son, Richard Papp and a host of relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, one son Joseph, one daughter Karen, one sister Thelma Beck in addition to other relatives and friends.
The Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Memorial Herman Greater Heights and all the personnel at the Houston Hospice for their loving care and support.
The Family requests that memorial donations be made in Shirley Papp's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at 6055 S Loop E Freeway, Houston, Texas 77087.
Special thanks to the Downing, Schisser, and Garner Families for their love and support.
1922-2020
Mrs. Shirley V. Papp, 97 was born on August 19, 1922 in Queens, New York to the union of David and Anna Finnerty. She passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Papp is survived by one son, Richard Papp and a host of relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, one son Joseph, one daughter Karen, one sister Thelma Beck in addition to other relatives and friends.
The Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Memorial Herman Greater Heights and all the personnel at the Houston Hospice for their loving care and support.
The Family requests that memorial donations be made in Shirley Papp's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at 6055 S Loop E Freeway, Houston, Texas 77087.
Special thanks to the Downing, Schisser, and Garner Families for their love and support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.