Shirley Whittington Pruitt1934-2020On Friday, May 8, 2020, Shirley Whittington Pruitt, wonderful wife, mother, and Rangerette Forever peacefully passed away at the age of 85 in Houston, Texas. She was born to the late James and Lucile Henderson on October 20, 1934.Shirley graduated from Kilgore High School in 1952. A quote in her yearbook read, "She had her finger in every pie". After high school, she attended Kilgore College where she proudly performed in the world's best-known collegiate drill team, the Kilgore Rangerettes. She was an active member of the Rangerettes Forever and even marched in their 50th anniversary in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City in 1989.Petite, mighty and dressed "to a T" at all times, she was known for her big personality, sense of style and sales savvy. She was known as "the go-to person" in the physical therapy world and was very active in the Texas Physical Therapy Association. She received many accolades and awards throughout her sales career, but it was the lifelong friendships she developed with her customers that she cherished the most. After retiring, Shirley served in many charitable organizations and associations, including the Montgomery County Assistance League, Operation School Bell, Young Texas Artists and the Montgomery County Performing Arts Society.Shirley was filled with grateful appreciation every day and she always voiced how lucky she was to have such an amazing family and husband, Lee, who was her best friend and soulmate for 36 years. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and bragged about them always. She was known as the loudest cheerleader at all of her boys' sporting events often questioning the validity of the referee or umpire's calls. Her most cherished roles were as Wife, Mom and Mimi, but she also excelled as a top sales consultant for Vanda Beauty, as a partner and co-owner of a successful rehabilitation sales company, as a party planner extraordinaire, Doncaster clothing model, the ultimate Mrs. Claus, and most importantly, a good friend and confidant.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucile Henderson. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leland Pruitt; her sons, Jason Whittington and wife Kelly, Guy Whittington and wife Bari, and Clay Whittington; stepdaughter, Merri Littleton and husband Jimmy, stepson, Randy Pruitt; her grandchildren, Reid Whittington, Madison Whittington, Chandler Whittington, and Jax Whittington; her brother, James Henderson and wife, Vonda; nieces, Cheryl Henderson and Sarah Clark Pruitt; and many cousins and treasured friends.The family would like to thank all of those who helped care for and cared about our precious Mimi. You made her life richer with your kindness and compassion.A celebration of life will be held at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77356 on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor David Lindwall presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Assistance League of Montgomery County, 126 N. San Jacinto St., Conroe, TX 77301.