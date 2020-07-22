1/1
Shirley Repsdorph Johnston
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Repsdorph Johnston was born on May 9, 1925 in Houston, Texas to Bernard John Repsdorph and Rose Gibson Repsdorph. She passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020.
Shirley was a homemaker, an avid bowler, traveler, and reader. She was a graduate of the 1942 St. Agnes Academy class and she was a member of the Elkadettes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her parents, and brother.
She is survived by her loving five children, four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and other loving family members and friends.
A Mass will be on Thursday, July 23, 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, Texas 77036.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
My mom Eloise and Shirley were friends at Atria. Prayers for her family.
Justine Huselton
Friend
