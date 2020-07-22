Shirley Repsdorph Johnston1925-2020Shirley Repsdorph Johnston was born on May 9, 1925 in Houston, Texas to Bernard John Repsdorph and Rose Gibson Repsdorph. She passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020.Shirley was a homemaker, an avid bowler, traveler, and reader. She was a graduate of the 1942 St. Agnes Academy class and she was a member of the Elkadettes.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her parents, and brother.She is survived by her loving five children, four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and other loving family members and friends.A Mass will be on Thursday, July 23, 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, Texas 77036.