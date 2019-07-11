|
|
Shirley Scott
1937-2019
Shirley Scott, 81, passed away in the comfort of her home July 8th, 2019. She was born to Gaston Lee Daniel and Glada Vivian Hogue Daniel on December 30th, 1937. Shirley is survived by four children, Cathy Williams, her husband Steve, Donna Lane her husband Gary, Cliff Meyer and Norman (Scotty) Scott; four grandchildren Steven Williams Jr., Shelby Barrow and husband Dustin, Justin Spargo and wife Linda and Tyler Reynolds; her beloved friend Brenda (BJ) Chastain and beloved fur baby Chanel; by her brother, John Anderson Beaver and wife Doretta; and a number of nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death is her sister, Eva Nell Blalock, brother Jerry Daniel and beloved fur baby Prada.
Shirley's focus in life was her family, and she loved cooking especially for the holidays. Other interests including golf, gardening, sewing and crafts.
To celebrate her life, a Memorial Service will be held July 13, 2019 at 1:00 at the Simonton Community Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019