Shirley M. Scott

1934-2019

Shirley M. (Stewart) Scott, of The Woodlands, Texas, breathed her last on July 18, 2019. Born in Lorraine, Ohio to William West Stewart of Ohio and Irene Francis (Stanley) Stewart of Texas in September 1934, Shirley led a life of devotion to her faith, family, work, friends, and community.

Shirley is preceded in death by both parents, sister Janice Lauder, great-grandson Grayson Haigler, and beloved husband Charles Scott. She is survived by: daughter Susan McKinley, her husband Allan Scardina, and their daughter Audrey Scardina, daughter Kathy Haigler, her husband Glenn Haigler, their daughter Kristina Dunn (Darrell), and their sons Jeff Rooke, Matthew Haigler (Thamy), and Jonathan Haigler (Jennifer), as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Her former step-son Steve McKinley, his wife Marsha McKinley and their son Jacob McKinley were always considered family. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her niece Sharon McDougald and nephew Richard Chisum.

Her memorial service will be at 6:30 pm on Friday, July 26 at The Woodlands First Baptist, 11801 Grogans Mill Road, The Woodlands, TX 77380, where she attended.

If you would like to make a donation in Shirley's honor in lieu of flowers, please send your gift to The Woodlands First Baptist, 11801 Grogans Mill Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380 with the memo: "Shirley Scott/Go Funds/Community Missions" or donate online at http://www.thewoodlandsfirst.org which will fund community service projects undertaken by the senior group at her church. Plants are preferred over flowers (Shirley's wishes) so that family members will have a living gift of remembrance. We are working with Towne Flowers at http://www.towneflowers.net or 281-999-0890.

Her favorite quote was: "I asked God for all things that I might enjoy life. He gave me life that I might enjoy all things." Shirley enjoyed life to the fullest. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019