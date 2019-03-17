|
Shirley Ricks Sims
1931-2019
Shirley Ricks Sims, 87, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a long history with Parkinson's Disease.
Born May 22, 1931 in Dilley, TX, Shirley had been a longtime resident of Huffman, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Sims, Jr. and is survived by five children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Pearsall Cemetery in Pearsall, TX.
Arrangements are handled by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Leander, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019