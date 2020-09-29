Shirley Smith

Shirley Marie Smith1935-2020Shirley Marie Smith (née Camp), born in Houston, TX, was the third daughter and sixth child of Clarence Elwood and Clara Inez Camp (née Moore). She attended Reagan High School. She was married to her husband Dr. Alfred E. Smith for 47 years until his death last December. She was a golfer, for many years a member of Pine Forrest Country Club, and dedicated mother and grandmother, winning her immediate family's award for Mother of the Year so many years in a row that the category was retired. She is survived by her stepdaughter Mary Theresa Thompson, son-in-law Charlie, granddaughters Hanna Helene and Sarah Katherine Thompson, her son Brad Matthew Smith and daughter-in-law Jeanie Elizabeth, son Christopher Reed Smith, multitudes of nieces and nephews, and some grand-nieces and nephews to boot. She dedicated her life to her family, political causes and her faith, and her legacy is found in the lives of and the love planted in the hearts of family and friends.Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 10503 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77042. The Rite of Committal will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery later date.