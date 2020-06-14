Shirley Spitzer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Spitzer
1935-2020
Shirley Ann Spitzer-"Nana"-passed away in her home in Katy, Texas on June 10th, 2020, at the age of 85. She is survived by her son Cullen and his wife Jodie, her daughter in law Patty, and grandkids Connor, Jordan, Lexy, Jensen, and Jaye.
Shirley was born on January 24th, 1935 in Brenham, Texas. After growing up in both Brenham and Houston, Shirley married her late husband Bill in 1954 and they soon had their children Corbin and Cullen. Moving between Edna, Louisiana and Houston, Shirley and Bill built their life together around hard work and family. Together, in 1978, they started their life's work, Bill Spitzer & Associates, with eventual help from Corbin and Cullen. After Bill's passing in 1994, Shirley continued her commitment to the company until retiring in 2016.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and worker, Shirley lived a full life. She enjoyed attending church, Saturday night Mexican Train, afternoon talks with Eloise, watching cooking shows, drinking wine with neighbors, spending time with family, cooking and freezing meals months in advance, and keeping her home meticulously clean.
A matriarch in the truest sense, Shirley will be forever missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 13, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Meredith Montgomery
June 13, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Aunt Shirley. We are praying for all of you!
Lynn Levien
Family
June 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Burge
June 13, 2020
Shirley, Billy, Ed, & I had many fun memories together. Just talked to her a couple of weeks ago. So sorry about your loss. I will really miss her.
Ann Lehmann
Family
June 12, 2020
Cullen and Family ...so sorry to hear about your Mother's passing. You have my deepest sympathy.
GOD BLESS YOU

Darrell Wehmeyer
June 12, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved