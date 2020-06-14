Shirley Ann Spitzer1935-2020Shirley Ann Spitzer-"Nana"-passed away in her home in Katy, Texas on June 10th, 2020, at the age of 85. She is survived by her son Cullen and his wife Jodie, her daughter in law Patty, and grandkids Connor, Jordan, Lexy, Jensen, and Jaye.Shirley was born on January 24th, 1935 in Brenham, Texas. After growing up in both Brenham and Houston, Shirley married her late husband Bill in 1954 and they soon had their children Corbin and Cullen. Moving between Edna, Louisiana and Houston, Shirley and Bill built their life together around hard work and family. Together, in 1978, they started their life's work, Bill Spitzer & Associates, with eventual help from Corbin and Cullen. After Bill's passing in 1994, Shirley continued her commitment to the company until retiring in 2016.A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and worker, Shirley lived a full life. She enjoyed attending church, Saturday night Mexican Train, afternoon talks with Eloise, watching cooking shows, drinking wine with neighbors, spending time with family, cooking and freezing meals months in advance, and keeping her home meticulously clean.A matriarch in the truest sense, Shirley will be forever missed.