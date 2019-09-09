|
|
Shirley Knighton Vaughan
1937-2019
Shirley Knighton Vaughan passed away Monday, August 26th, 2019, at the age of 81.
Shirley was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 8th, 1937, to the late Dr. Holmes Tut and Madeline Nichols Knighton.
Shirley, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, graduated from the college of William and Mary with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Spanish.
Shirley was married to the late Jack Tazewell Vaughan.
Shirley is survived and missed by her sister Carole Smith, sons Jeffrey and Craig Vaughan, grandsons Zachary and Austin Vaughan.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm on September 13th, 2019, at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019