SHIRLONDA LYNETTE MOUTON1974-2020Shirlonda Lynette Mouton was born on November 1, 1974 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Morris Joseph Mouton and Mary Louise Sinegal. She passed away on July 4, 2020.Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fellowship of Purpose Church ~ 14203 Wallisville Rd.A Public Viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00a.m .A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mouton will be held privately. Shortly after the Celebration, beginning at 1:00p.m. a Balloon Release will be conducted which will be open to all.Interment will be Monday 07/13/2020 @ 10:00a.m. at Brookside Memorial Park.