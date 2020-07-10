1/1
Shirlonda Mouton
1974 - 2020
SHIRLONDA LYNETTE MOUTON
1974-2020
Shirlonda Lynette Mouton was born on November 1, 1974 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Morris Joseph Mouton and Mary Louise Sinegal. She passed away on July 4, 2020.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fellowship of Purpose Church ~ 14203 Wallisville Rd.
A Public Viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00a.m .
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mouton will be held privately. Shortly after the Celebration, beginning at 1:00p.m. a Balloon Release will be conducted which will be open to all.
Interment will be Monday 07/13/2020 @ 10:00a.m. at Brookside Memorial Park.
www.frazier-mitchell.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fellowship of Purpose Church
JUL
13
Interment
10:00 AM
Brookside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Memories & Condolences
July 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Ross Yarbrough
Friend
