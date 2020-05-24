Sidney "Sid" Stewart Jarnagin

1940-2020

Sidney "Sid" Stewart Jarnagin left life on Earth on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Sid was born on October 14, 1940 in Winnfield, Louisiana, to Juston Leo Jarnagin and Dorothy Terrell Gunter Jarnagin. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School and went on to be a proud Accounting graduate of the University of Texas in Austin in 1963. After several years in the Oil and Gas Industry, Sid joined his father and brother as General Manager of Leo Jarnagin Pontiac. In retirement, Sid gave back to his community by serving as Board Chairman of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; children, Leslie Manning of Carrollton, TX, Stephanie Brooks and her husband David of Katy, TX, and Philip Jarnagin and his wife Kerri of Dripping Springs, TX; grandchildren Natalie, Trey and Sierra. Also surviving Sid are his dear mother, Terrell, his brother, Glenn and his wife Linda, as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

In accordance with Sid's wishes, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Sid would be highly honored for donations in his memory to the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department #3, PO Box 494, Fulshear, TX 77441.



