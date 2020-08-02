1/1
Sidney Ann Daniel Voigt Voigt
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Ann Daniel Voigt
1947-2020
Sidney Ann Daniel Voigt passed away on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, surrounded by her four children and family, was welcomed into the loving arms of her guardian angels after a six-year battle with breast cancer.
Ann has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, Charles and Sidney Daniel; her brother, Bill Daniel; her husbands, Roberto Rivera and Anthony "Tony" James Voigt; her aunt and uncle, Jeannine and Jack Daniel; her maternal grandparents, William and Mamie Stothart; her paternal grandparents, Charles and Stella Daniel; her mother and father-in-law, Lucila Cochran and Camilo Rivera Giron; her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Jacob Voigt; and many beloved family, friends, and pets also known as her "children."
She leaves behind a heartbroken group: her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Sinclair Temple of Austin, TX, and their children, Sinclair, Isabella and Genevieve; her son and daughter-in-law, Carlos Rivera and Kristina Leyden-Rivera of Houston, TX and their children, Charlie, Kamilla, Colin, Liam and Cash; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Matt Laconte of Alexandria, VA and their children, Annmarie and Cecelia; her daughter and son-in-law, Meagan and Brad Eure of Houston, TX, and their children, Henry and Sidney Vivienne; and many other family members and dear friends – both life-long and new.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted in the spring of 2021 when all of her loved ones can gather in Houston at a location dear to Ann.
Ann shared a deep patriotism and love of her country with her husband, Tony, and was so proud of her son, Carlos, for serving in the United States Marine Corps during The Gulf War. While she absolutely adored flowers, in lieu of her favorite Stargazer lilies, she requested that memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to The Wounded Warrior Project, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100 Houston, Texas 77058 or by visiting support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Please visit Mrs. Voigt's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved