Sidney Ann Daniel Voigt
1947-2020
Sidney Ann Daniel Voigt passed away on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, surrounded by her four children and family, was welcomed into the loving arms of her guardian angels after a six-year battle with breast cancer.
Ann has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, Charles and Sidney Daniel; her brother, Bill Daniel; her husbands, Roberto Rivera and Anthony "Tony" James Voigt; her aunt and uncle, Jeannine and Jack Daniel; her maternal grandparents, William and Mamie Stothart; her paternal grandparents, Charles and Stella Daniel; her mother and father-in-law, Lucila Cochran and Camilo Rivera Giron; her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Jacob Voigt; and many beloved family, friends, and pets also known as her "children."
She leaves behind a heartbroken group: her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Sinclair Temple of Austin, TX, and their children, Sinclair, Isabella and Genevieve; her son and daughter-in-law, Carlos Rivera and Kristina Leyden-Rivera of Houston, TX and their children, Charlie, Kamilla, Colin, Liam and Cash; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Matt Laconte of Alexandria, VA and their children, Annmarie and Cecelia; her daughter and son-in-law, Meagan and Brad Eure of Houston, TX, and their children, Henry and Sidney Vivienne; and many other family members and dear friends – both life-long and new.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted in the spring of 2021 when all of her loved ones can gather in Houston at a location dear to Ann.
Ann shared a deep patriotism and love of her country with her husband, Tony, and was so proud of her son, Carlos, for serving in the United States Marine Corps during The Gulf War. While she absolutely adored flowers, in lieu of her favorite Stargazer lilies, she requested that memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to The Wounded Warrior Project
