Sidney Lewis Brown
1926-2020
Sidney Lewis Brown, 93, passed away peacefully from complications from pneumonia on Monday, August 10, 2020. Sidney was born in Toronto September 21, 1926 to Mary and Abraham Brown. Sidney moved with family to Miami and then found a permanent home in Houston. He became co-owner of S.A.M. Office Furniture Co. with a flair for design he furnished many of Houston's business establishments. Sidney was in a marriage of equals for 70 years with Lorraine Josem Brown. He loved spending time with family and friends at his beach house in Galveston. Champion the less fortunate. Sidney is survived by his wife, Lorraine; four sons and their wives; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family extends special thanks to all his caregivers. Donations may be made to Jewish Family Service of Houston or Austin or Congregation Brith Shalom. Please visit www.JewishFuneralsUSA.com
