Sidney M. Craft, Jr., DDS1945-2020Sidney Craft, prominent Houston orthodontist, died on July 24, 2020, at age 75. He loved his patients, his sports, mountaineering with friends from childhood, and most of all, his family. He is survived by daughters René and Michelle, and their families, and a brother, Charles Craft, with his wife Margaret. For the full obituary, please visit Sidney's online tribute at www.integrityfuneral.com