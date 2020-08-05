Sidney Jolly Simpson
1937-2020
Sidney Jolly Simpson passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on Friday, the 31st of July 2020.
He was born on the 9th of May 1937, in Hamlin, Texas. He is preceded in death by his biological parents, Gertrude Jolly Martin and Thomas Sidney Simpson, and his adoptive parents Matthew Bell and Elizabeth " Betty" Gordy.
Immediate survivors are his loving wife, Judy Ann Ryals Simpson, his only daughter, Lisa Claire Simpson Carr, and her husband, Michael Carr, and his granddaughter Isabella "Bella" Grace Carr.
Sid was a world renowned expert related to the Ferrari automobile. He loved being a fun grandpa to Bella, and additionally he loved the Texas Hill Country, the great lake views, bench-rest rifle shooting, fast cars and Sports Car Club of America race events. He never met a stranger and he always had many jokes to brighten anyone's day. Those who knew him will always remember his outgoing and friendly personality, his wit, gratitude, generosity and love of his family. He will be greatly missed by many people including his cousins Rose Marie Jones, David Greene, and Cathy Bickford.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 6th of August, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The interment will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 7th of August, at Linney Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.
Please visit Mr. Simpson's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.