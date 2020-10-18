Simon Dorantis Piña, Jr.

1935-2020

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Simon "The Diamond" Dorantis Piña, Jr., loving husband and father. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Vina of 67+ years and survived by their children, Irene Garcia (Robert ), Irma Arevalo (Dave), Conroy Frank Piña (Yuri), Beatrice Everett (Jeff), Bernice Rodriguez (Jerry), Lydia Granados (Johnny), and Jessica Piña. A loving and supportive Popo to 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, an amazing Tio to numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren and loyal friend to all whose lives he touched.

Simon and Vina were parishioners of Resurrection Catholic Church. Together they instilled in their children a strong Catholic faith, family values, and a strong work ethic. Simon a Master Furniture Upholsterer retired from his successful business in 2010. He loved all sports but was an avid Houston Astros and Texans fan.

Preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Roberta Piña, sisters: Ana Gonzalez, Margaret Torres, Carmen Piña, Lupe Piña; brothers: Cecil, Conroy, Frank, and Tony Piña. Survived by sister, Emily Salazar, and brother, Leo Piña.

We will remember our father and celebrate a life well lived and well loved. We will forever hold him in our hearts and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family request in memory of Simon, donations to Resurrection Catholic Church, 915 Zoe Street, Houston, Texas 77020.

All services are under the care of Felix H. Morales Funeral Home.



