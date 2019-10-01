Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Socorro Garcia


1939 - 2019
Socorro Garcia Obituary
Socorro Garcia
1939-2019
Socorro Garcia was born June 29, 1939 to José and Emilia Garcia, in Houston, Texas. She entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur Garcia, Alexander Garcia; sisters Frances Gonzales, Jessie Hernandez and Mary Gonzales.
She is survived by her sisters Adele Riojas, Elia Medrano; brothers Richard Garcia, Henry Vernon Garcia and Sergio Leon Garcia.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm- 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
The Funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, followed by graveside service on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
