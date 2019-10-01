|
|
Socorro Garcia
1939-2019
Socorro Garcia was born June 29, 1939 to José and Emilia Garcia, in Houston, Texas. She entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur Garcia, Alexander Garcia; sisters Frances Gonzales, Jessie Hernandez and Mary Gonzales.
She is survived by her sisters Adele Riojas, Elia Medrano; brothers Richard Garcia, Henry Vernon Garcia and Sergio Leon Garcia.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm- 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
The Funeral service will begin at 1:00pm, followed by graveside service on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019