Sondra Serota
Shapiro
1934-2019
Sondra Serota Shapiro, 84, passed away in Oakland California August 27, 2019. Sondra was born in Chicago on October 8th, 1934, the first child of Sam and Sarah Goldberg Serota. She grew up in Chicago where she attended Bryant Primary School and Marshall High School. She met her future husband Bobby (Robert) Shapiro at age 14. They married after high school on December 26, 1952 when Sondra was 18 years old.
The couple lived in Chicago during their early married life. In 1957 the couple had their first child, a daughter, Marcey Shapiro. A son, Marc Shapiro, was born in 1960 and son, Richard Shapiro was born in 1964.
In 1966 the family relocated from Chicago to Houston, Texas. They joined congregation Beth Yeshuran, and Sondra quickly became an avid and active congregant and member of the Sisterhood. She was an enthusiastic student, always eager to learn. One of her proudest days was as an adult when she became a Bat Mitzvah.
Eventually she worked at Houston Jewellery and Distributing. She was promoted many times at that job and eventually ran the entire customer service department.
Sondra loved travel, especially cruising. She also enjoyed dining out, friends, theatre and was a great cook and passed along many fantastic traditional Jewish recipes. She had a keen mind her entire life.
Sondra was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as a loyal sister and friend. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Marcey Shapiro and her wife Star Woodward, Marc Shapiro, and Richard Shapiro and his wife Florena Shapiro. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Serota and her wife Annie Weeks as as well as her late brother Robert Serota's wife Susan Serota. She was the proud, proud grandparent of four grandchildren Bryan Shapiro and his wife Wanna Zhang, Michelle Shapiro and her partner Jon Florez, Sean Shapiro and Bailee Shapiro. She also has many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was laid to rest at Beth Yeshuran's Allen Parkway Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor may do so by donating to Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Jewish Family Services of Houston, or Smile Train.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019