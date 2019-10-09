Home

Klein Funeral Home - Magnolia-The Woodlands - Magnolia
14711 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
(281) 252-3428
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Magnolia, TX
Sonja Saucier


1962 - 2019
Sonja Marie Duplantis Saucier, 56 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2019. She was born in Houma, LA on December 31, 1962. Sonja was a devoted wife and mother, loved by all she met. She was a devout Catholic and worshiped regularly at St. Matthias Church. She had a big heart, a giving spirit, and never met a stranger. She frequently donated her time and talent of quilting to both the Wounded Warrior and Fallen Angel organizations. Sonja is preceded in death by her father Iry, her mother Mary, her brother Gregory, and her sister Myra. She leaves behind her husband of 20 years Lynn, her brothers Iry and Patrick, and her children Ralph, Summer, Jeremy, Iry Jay, Zack, Jake, Dustin, Desiree, and Ben. She leaves behind numerous grandchildren who she doted on and who loved and adored her. She will be loved and missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory Sonja Saucier. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Magnolia Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Magnolia, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
