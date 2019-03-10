Sophia Dellaporta Maratos

1922-2019

Sophia D. Maratos transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on March 3, 2019.

The youngest of four children born to Nicolas and Angeliki Dellaporta in Kefalonia, Greece, Sophia lived through the cataclysmic turbulence brought to the island by WWII, and fell in love with a German soldier who was killed before they could marry.

Her later marriage took her to Cape Town, South Africa, where she welcomed her daughters, Louise and Irene. When her marriage ended, Sophia and her daughters emigrated to California to start anew near her brother's family, and then later settled in Texas.

Widely admired for her old-world elegance, exquisite taste, fierce intelligence, and fluency in four languages, Sophia will be remembered with love by her daughters; her sister Kalerga in Athens; grandsons Kent and Andrew Patterson; sons-in-law Gary Fischman and Mark Patterson; and her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.