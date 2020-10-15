1/
Sr Mary Brian Bole SSND
1945 - 2020
Sister Mary Brian Bole, SSND, passed away October 2, 2020. Born at Gulfport Air Base, Mississippi in 1945, Alma Ann Bole was the second child of Thomas J. and Alma Lagarde Bole, both natives of New Orleans. In 1963, she entered the University of Dallas and the School Sisters of Notre Dame postulancy simultaneously.
In 1967, Sr. Mary Brian embarked on her career in education, teaching in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Although there were several administrative positions, classroom teaching was her passion. Predominately teaching secondary social studies and English literature at Nolan Catholic High School, Bishop Dunne High School, the Highlands School & Mt Carmel High School, Sr. Mary Brian also had the opportunity to team-teach pedagogy at UD during several summers and to participate in an instructional program at Kyoto Notre Dame University.
Sr. Mary Brian Bole is predeceased by her brother, Lt. Christopher G. Bole, USAF. She is mourned by her nine siblings and their families. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the Bishop Dunne Sister Mary Brian, SSND Endowed Scholarship. The family would also be grateful for Masses, Rosaries, and other prayers offered in thanksgiving for the gift of her life and the repose of her soul.
Scholarship Endowment: https://www.bdcs.org/forms/sister-mary-brian-ssnd-endowed-scholarship

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020.
