Sr. Mary Elizabeth Dennison
1928-2020
Sister Mary E. Dennison, a Cenacle Sister for 69 years, died peacefully on November 27, 2020 in Houston; she was 92 years of age. Born in Alton, Illinois, Sr. Mary was the daughter of John and Emilia (nee Gschwend) Dennison. She is pre-deceased by parents and her elder brother, John Thomas. She is survived by her beloved sister Patricia de Kay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sr Mary served the Cenacle in communities in Sacramento, St Louis, Warrenville, IL and Chicago. Once she arrived at the Cenacle in Rosharon, Texas in 1965, she remained in the Houston area ever since. In addition to her ministry at the Cenacle over the years, Sr Mary also served in the Diocesan Religious Education Office, as the Director of Religious Education at St. John Vianney Parish, and worked with the Master of Religious Education program at the University of St. Thomas for 24 years (part of that time as its Director). She was also the founder and director of the Cenacle Spiritual Direction Institute, a training program for persons interested in becoming spiritual directors. She served as director of SDI for 24 years.
Many people have said that when they walked into the foyer at the Cenacle, it was Sr Mary's warm smile and graciousness that welcomed them. She is remembered for her listening heart, her inner strength, her loving support, deep wisdom, prayer, and her great kindness.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Fr. John Rooney presiding, accompanied by Fr. Troy Gately, pastor.
Live streaming of the Mass will be provided by Dettling Funeral Home and can be viewed at that link for the following two weeks. The live streaming link for Holy Mass on Wednesday 12-9-2020, at 1:30 PM:https://youtu.be/Pr2eaEIF38Q.
Sr. Mary will be interred with the Cenacle Sisters at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations in Sr. Mary's honor may be made to the Cenacle Sisters, 6505 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77021.
