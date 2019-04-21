Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Dominic Villa
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dominic Villa Chapel
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:15 PM
Forest Park
Lawndale, TX
View Map
Sr. Mary Pat White, O.P.
1931-2019
Sr. Mary Pat White (Sr. Simeon) entered eternal life on April 17, 2019. She was born March 1,1931 to the late Harris and Anna Marie Durham White. She is survived by her brothers Harris and Robert John and sister-in-law Mary E. White, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
After graduation from St. Agnes Academy Sr. Mary Pat attended Texas State University (at that time called Southwest Texas State Teacher's College) for a year before joining the Dominican Sisters of Houston on September 24, 1950. She earned her B.A. in history with a minor in Education from Dominican College and her M.A. from the University of Houston. Her teaching ministry included positions at the elementary level in Houston, Beaumont, and Nederland; and at secondary level at St. Agnes Academy, St. Pius X (Houston) and Kelly High School (Beaumont). Academically her field was history; but in 1970 she became Driver Education Instructor at St. Agnes, which she and the young women students mutually enjoyed for 33 years! Some of her students recall as they entered the freeway that her foot was ready for the instructor's brake and her attention alert to their every move. Her love of sports—softball, golf, volleyball—and her vacations with friends supported her congenial nature. After retirement she served as driver at St. Dominic Villa and worked in the Congregation's Archives and Guatemala Mission office.
Her body will be received at St. Dominic Villa on Tuesday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m. Evening Prayer will begin at 6:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. St. Dominic Villa Chapel is the site for all services. Enter the convent grounds at 6501 Almeda Road, Houston 77021. Interment is at Forest Park Lawndale at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of the usual remembrances, donations may be made to Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 6501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77021.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
