1/
Stacy Coy
1969 - 2020
Stacy Denise Coy
1969-2020
My family is heartbroken to share the news that our Stacy has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father.
Last week, Stacy suffered a seizure while grocery shopping, causing severe trauma to her head due to the fall. She died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, with her family at her side.
For all who knew Stacy, her beautiful spirit was always on display. She had such a friendly soul, always upbeat and happy to see you. We ask you to take a moment to help celebrate her life and recall a happy memory.
While Stacy's passing has left a huge void in our hearts, we celebrate knowing that she was baptized in living water and is once again happy, healthy, and whole, in the loving care of the Lord.
Stacy was born Monday, Dec. 15, 1969, in Houston, Texas. She attended Catholic School from first grade to high school, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader at St. Pius.
Stacy is preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Sidney "Gramps" Perry and Johnie Mae "Gigi" Perry; and John and Vivian Coy.
Stacy is survivied by her mother, Karen Perry Kent and her husband, Dale; brother, Ben Coy and his wife Laurie; fiance, Drew Jorgensen; father, Rivet Coy and his wife Alesia; half-sister, Erin Coy; niece, Emmalee Sathena Coy.
We will celebrate Stacy's life in her grandmother's hometown of San Augustine, Texas, this week and bring her back to Houston to rest next to our beloved "Gramps" and Gigi."
Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, 316 W. Columbia St., San Augustine. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Fwy., Houston. Burial follows at Brookside Memorial Park.
For memories and condolences, visit www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
SEP
24
Service
10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 W Columbia
San Augustine, TX 75972
(936) 275-2311
