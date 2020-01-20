Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
Stan Simmons


1949 - 2020
Stan Simmons Obituary
Charles Stanley
Simmons
1949-2020
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Stanley "Stan" Simmons. Stan passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 70 in Houston, TX.
Stan is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Charles George Simmons and Jewel Tessy Simmons
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife, Janet Altvater Simmons; son, Ben Simmons and his wife Crystal; son, Ahren Simmons and his wife Alicia; daughter, Jennifer Bergoine and her husband Andrew; daughter, Kristin Malejan and her husband Brian; sister, Charlotte Simmons. Stan was a proud grandfather and great grandfather to 14.
Services will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in the Sanctuary at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020
