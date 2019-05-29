Stanley W. Crawford

1943-2019

Distinguished Texas lawyer, Stanley Wynne Crawford, died in Austin, Texas on May 25, 2019.

Stanley was born in Lockhart, Texas on July 14, 1943 to beloved basketball coach Henry ("Hank") Crawford and Jule ("Judy") Beth Dozier Crawford. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas where he attended W. B. Ray High School, Class of 1961. In his freshman year of college, Stanley played football for the Wichita Shockers. Stanley returned home and enrolled at the University of Texas, where he was awarded his bachelor's of business administration degree in the Class of 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas Law School in 1966, where he was awarded the distinction of Order of the Coif. He wrote for the Texas Law Review from 1966-1967.

Stanley joined Fulbright and Jaworski in Houston after law school, where he practiced litigation. Stanley was a member of the Texas Bar Association (Bar No. 05038000) for over 50 years. He rose to prominence in the Houston legal community, leading the law firm of Crawford, Grissom, Crowe, Richards and Featherston in the 1970's and early 1980's, then the firm of Crawford & McKinney. Practicing 30 years as a Personal Injury Lawyer in Houston, Texas, he assisted hundreds of severely injured people and their families to convalesce. He was a long-time member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a Life Fellow of the Austin Bar Association.

Stanley moved to Austin in 2008 to be near his children and grandchildren. The move also allowed Stanley to be closer to his revered alma mater. He bled burnt orange and cheered Longhorn football teams from his perch above the field. His enthusiasm was contagious, both home and away. Stanley's acts of kindness and generosity were well known. He lived by St. Luke's counsel, "... to whom much is given, from him much will be required." His life embodied these traits. His interests included sports, travel, snow skiing, reading, gardening, weightlifting, Brazilian jiujitsu, and spending time with family and friends, often over card games.

Stanley's loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Audrey, survives him. Other

survivors include daughter, Michelle and husband, Jeffrey Hunt of Lakeway, Texas; daughter, Nicole and husband, Bill Dawkins of Lakeway; and son, Clinton Crawford. Grandchildren include Cole Hunt of Houston, Reneé Hunt of Austin; William (13) and Mitchell (11) Dawkins of Lakeway.

Additional survivors are Stanley's nephew, Brent Crawford and wife, Lacey and their children, McKenzie, Carter, and Aaron of Houston, TX; ex-wife and mother of his children, Estelle DeSalme Crawford of Lakeway, TX; mother-in-law, Helouise "Roos" Veldkamp; sister-in-law Marleen Neece and her husband Brad Neece of Greenville Illinois; brother-in-law, Jimmy Veldkamp and wife JoGeeta and their daughter, Kaylin of Nanaimo, BC, Canada; Stefan and Megan Neece and their children, Harper, Connell, and Ayla from Greenville, Illinois; Mariska Neece, of Greenville and Rutger Neece of Greenville; sister-in-law, Winifred Roemer and her husband Maurice and their children, Zaira and Ivo of Suriname; Stanley Crawford's parents, Henry and Judy; his brother, Michael; and his nephew, Chad Crawford, preceded him in death.

Visitation is scheduled at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Lakeway, Texas on

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Church of Conscious Harmony on a day to be announced.

Email [email protected] or call 512-779-6260 to receive a notification of the date and time of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Texas Longhorn Foundation.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis, 411 Ranch Road 620 S., Lakeway, TX,

78734. (512) 263-1511. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary